Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $274.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

