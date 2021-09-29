Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $729,387.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $18,609.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 181,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,293. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.12, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.