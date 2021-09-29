KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to Buy at Cheuvreux

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.99.

KBCSY stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $45.04.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

