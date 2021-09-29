Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 6.6% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.86. 17,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,714. The company has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

