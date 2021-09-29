Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,000. V.F. comprises 3.3% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $4,662,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in V.F. by 23.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,626. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.