Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Trading Up 4.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

