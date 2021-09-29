Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.03 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

