Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.