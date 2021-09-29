Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $301.93 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $340.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.90 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.