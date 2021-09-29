Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.87. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 13,586 shares trading hands.

KROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $958.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

