Keybank National Association OH Has $32.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

