Keybank National Association OH Has $40.12 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.73 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

