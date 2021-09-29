Keybank National Association OH Has $56.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $149.68 and a 12-month high of $211.56.

