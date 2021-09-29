Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,507 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $5,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

