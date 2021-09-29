Keybank National Association OH Sells 35,676 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,676 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $25,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

