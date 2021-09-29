Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,821 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $48,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,427,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,834,000 after purchasing an additional 125,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

