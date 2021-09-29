Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.44

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.44 and traded as high as C$32.24. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.06, with a volume of 652,406 shares.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

