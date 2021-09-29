Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Nomura Instinet

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Nomura Instinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

KC has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

