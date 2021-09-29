Klaytn Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $84.75 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00104391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00136524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.25 or 1.00147657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.71 or 0.06820417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00775863 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,683,675,357 coins and its circulating supply is 2,508,763,219 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.