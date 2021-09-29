Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

KLKNF stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

