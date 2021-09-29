Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STC stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

