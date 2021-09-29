Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invitae by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Invitae by 121.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

