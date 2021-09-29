Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.