Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $231.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.72 million. Knowles reported sales of $205.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $870.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $873.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $935.87 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $946.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

