Komodo Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $107.50 million and $2.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00248782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00120028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002637 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,038,246 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.