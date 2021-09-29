Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

