Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

