Korea Investment CORP Has $4.27 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.81.

NDAQ stock opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

