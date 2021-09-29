Korea Investment CORP Sells 29,700 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

