Korea Investment CORP Sells 75,800 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

