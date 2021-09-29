Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Down 5.5%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 2,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.