Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.