Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 4.4%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $62.91. Approximately 24,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 917,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

