Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.
About Landis+Gyr Group
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.