Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

