Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.15

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 73659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Laureate Education by 30.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $151,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

