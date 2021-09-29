Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 354,091 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457,814 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $736,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

