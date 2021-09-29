Legal & General Group Plc Buys 233,643 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.79% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $545,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

