Legal & General Group Plc Has $456.46 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,224,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,914 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $456,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 119,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.