Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGRVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

