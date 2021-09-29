Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

