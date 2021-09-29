Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 853,204 shares.The stock last traded at $119.65 and had previously closed at $121.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

