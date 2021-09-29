Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report $44.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.37 million and the lowest is $25.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $122.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $363.95 million, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $415.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,719. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $756.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.53.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

