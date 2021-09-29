Lisa Marie Ower Sells 9,365 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Lisa Marie Ower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40.

TSE:ELD opened at C$9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.