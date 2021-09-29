Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

