Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 49 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.12 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.20. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

