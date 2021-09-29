Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

