LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives $2.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

LNSPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LNSPF stock remained flat at $$3.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

