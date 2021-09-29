Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

