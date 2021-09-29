Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $7.19 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 42.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

