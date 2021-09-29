Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 46,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,757. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

